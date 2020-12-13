Germany is to enter a national lockdown from Wednesday to combat a growing number of coronavirus cases, chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed.
Non-essential shops and schools will close until January 10.
Chancellor Merkel said there was an "urgent need to take action" when she announced the move following a meeting with leaders of Germany's 16 states.
The latest figures for the country show 20,200 more infections, which pushes Germany's total to more than 1.3 million.
"We are forced to act, and we're acting too," Ms Merkel told reporters in Berlin.
Existing restrictions imposed in November failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections, she said.
Germany recorded 20,200 newly confirmed cases and 321 additional deaths on Sunday, a high number for the weekend when many local authorities do not report figures.
With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.
The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year will be banned, as will the outdoor sale of alcohol.
