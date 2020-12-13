Four people have been stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies led to clashes in several US cities on Saturday.

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters took to the streets protesting alleged election fraud under the banner 'Stop the Steal', but were met with counter-protesters who were out to criticise the president. 

In Washington DC, more than 20 people were arrested, and four people were stabbed, according to police.

Meanwhile, similar events took place in other states across the country, including Atlanta, Minnesota, Nebraska and Alabama.

Washington State Police also confirmed that a shooting had taken place after clashes near the capitol building in Olympia, and that a suspect had been detained.

The Electoral College is due to endorse Mr Biden's victory on Monday, after Joe Biden won 306 votes to Mr Trump's 232.

However, Donald Trump has consistently alleged electoral fraud and has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, which protesters are now backing. 

He tweeted early on Saturday: "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal," he tweeted early Saturday. "Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them!"

The protesters reportedly included members of the far-right militia group the Proud Boys while supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement also gathered, reportedly chanting "Nazis out!"

Videos circulating on social media show small fights that police said broke out 'sporadically' throughout the day.

Riot police were deployed to keep the groups apart.

Washington State Police Detectives have since confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.