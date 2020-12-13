HEALTH Secretary Jeane Freeman has urged Scots to ignore coronavirus jag scare stories as new research shows anti-vaccine messages are rife on social media.

One third of people have seen anti-Covid vaccine messages, it has emerged, with Facebook the main source.

The findings come in the week when the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were given out.

Poll firm Ipsos-Mori and Kings College London found the rate of exposure to coronavirus anti-vax messaging rises to almost 50% for those aged 16-34.

Scotland's Health Secretary has now appealed to the public to ignore the misinformation as work continues to roll out the jag to the most vulnerable groups.

Residents and staff at care homes will receive their shots from tomorrow.

In a statement, Freeman said: “We all have a common goal here – which is trying to get out of the grips of a pandemic. And safe, effective vaccines are now part of the tools we have to beat it. Vaccines have been around since 1796 and are a tried and tested science that has saved many millions of lives.

“In a year where everything has changed at such speed, I understand why some people feel overwhelmed at the amount of information that’s being shared, but it’s really important that we approach it with a critical eye.

“What is the source? Are the claims evidenced by facts? If a scare story sounds totally outlandish, then it’s really important we don’t give them the oxygen of publicity.”

She went on: “It’s ok to feel concerns about side effects of medicines – we do too. That’s why we do clinical trials to assess safety and effectiveness.

“To get approval vaccines must go through rigorous safety processes and been given to thousands of people and then be subject to independent regulation.

“If you’re worried about people reading misinformation then try and encourage them to look at trusted sources of information.

“Our view on the importance of vaccination is shared by far and away most people in Scotland and we have some of the highest uptake rates in Europe for our national programmes.

“Getting the vaccine is your choice, but we have an excellent track record of safe and effective vaccination and this Covid-19 vaccine has been through the safe tightly controlled and rigorous safety programme and it will help you, your loved one and all of us see our way out of this to the lives we want to live.

“So when the NHS sends you the invitation to be vaccinated, please take it up.”