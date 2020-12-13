A popular Scots music shop has had around £30,000 worth of acoustic and electric guitars stolen from its premises.
Police are hunting for the thieves who targeted Strung Out Guitars in Glasgow city centre on Saturday at around 10.55pm.
The popular shop on King Street describes itself as Scotland's "Best Wee Guitar Shop & Guitar Repair Shop".
The theft came on day two of Glasgow's non-essential shops being open for the first time since the end of November.
The city exited the toughest level of the country's tier system on Friday, allowing shops and hospitality venues to open their doors during the Christmas period.
Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch. Similarly, they are asking anyone who is offered a guitar for sale in the days leading up to Christmas to contact them.
Detective constable Christ Stewart said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of this incident or who may be offered guitars for sale to get in touch.
"Anyone who can help with our enquiries is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 444 of Saturday, December 12 2020."
