FANS have gathered outside Celtic Park for a third protest this Sunday.
A heavy police presence surrounds the Parkhead stadium after officers advised the Hoops supporters to find alternative ways to express their anger over a number of poor results.
Several fans were seen holding up a large banner reading "back the team, sack the board".
However, a couple of fans were seen holding up a banner backing current Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
