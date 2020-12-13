FANS have gathered outside Celtic Park for a third protest this Sunday. 

A heavy police presence surrounds the Parkhead stadium after officers advised the Hoops supporters to find alternative ways to express their anger over a number of poor results. 

Several fans were seen holding up a large banner reading "back the team, sack the board". 

However, a couple of fans were seen holding up a banner backing current Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

