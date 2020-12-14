BORIS Johnson should have spent the weekend marking one year since his landslide General Election victory. Perhaps having a look back in languor at what he had achieved, and what was yet to come. But it has not been that kind of year.

Instead, he was busy firefighting again, this time over Brexit rather than coronavirus, though that blaze continues to rage as well. When it comes to this Prime Minister it is not a case of “Crisis, what crisis?” but “Crisis, which crisis?”

Sunday had an air of deja vu all over again from the off. Here was another Brexit deadline, and this time it was serious. No, really. The newspapers duly took sides, several flagging up the promise of billions in aid to certain industries in the event of no deal. Others warned of food shortages and more job losses.

The Sun on Sunday had a grim picture of a very long queue of lorries at Dover. In search of a front page to sum up the moment, Andrew Marr chose The Herald on Sunday with its headline, “The world’s most bitter break-up”. On closer reading that referred to an Iain Macwhirter piece imagining a future Scottish split from the UK rather than Brexit, but the name check was appreciated.

READ MORE: Talks to continue beyond Sunday after phone call

What really made it seem like old times was the amount of fervour on display. Ed Miliband, the Shadow Business Secretary, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, was particularly keen to spell out where Boris Johnson had gone wrong while being vague on how Labour would put things right.

That just about sums up the problem with Brexit. Everyone has an idea of what it means but no-one has a clear picture of what it looks like.

One leader who was at least prepared to look on the positive side of the talks was Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach. Some 97% of the deal had been negotiated, he said, which left the remaining 3% that was surely not beyond the capabilities of both sides to sort out. You could see his point, but it was rather like saying a runner had completed 97% of a marathon but couldn’t quite manage the last bit. A loss is a loss.

All sides at least agreed on the matters that had kept negotiators up all night in Brussels: fishing and the level playing field. Fishing remains devilishly complex, politically tricky but doable, and comes down to a question of how long the transition period – yes, another one – in which EU boats could continue fishing in UK waters will last.

READ MORE: No deal fears spark panic buying

Fishing is relatively straightforward compared to finding and maintaining a level playing field between the EU and UK. All roads have always led to this point. The EU does not want the UK to have an unfair advantage, while the UK will not sign up to any deal that requires it to follow future EU rule changes, or face punitive tariffs.

It does seem a deal breaker until one realises that this so-called “ratchet clause” works two ways. As Mr Martin pointed out, the UK sets higher standards in some areas, including food production and tackling climate change, so EU countries would have to follow the UK’s lead. Far from levelling down, the UK would be bringing standards up.

This was not good enough for Dominic Raab, the Minister dispatched to the Sunday shows to say all would be well in the event of no deal. The Foreign Secretary and prominent Brexiter fears that without a clear “no” to following future EU rule changes, rows will flare up regularly and we will be back round the negotiating table.

He has a point, but he also seems to have convinced himself, as many a hard-line Brexiter has, that Brexit means out, once and for all. Deal or no deal, we are gone entirely. Our relationship with the EU over, done.

READ MORE: Navy involvement 'insane' says Minister

Yet as is increasingly clear, that is nonsense. Even in the event of no deal there will still have to be talks on the way forward. The alternative, both sides imposing tariffs on the other, is an economic suicide pact. Any government that allowed this to come about when the world is entering a pandemic-caused recession, would be punished by voters at the polls.

This is the reality Mr Johnson was acknowledging when he once said the odds on no deal were “a million to one against”, and that it was “totally, utterly absurd” the EU would impose swingeing tariffs. It was typical bluster, red meat for the right of the party, but it also reflected the reality that could lie ahead.

This ability to see the downsides as well as the up is typical of Mr Johnson, the scribbler who could put to you the case for Brexit and the case against with equal passion. But the columnist of old is now the Prime Minister of today and must behave accordingly.

As his Chancellor said recently, the economic emergency caused by coronavirus has only just begun. This time next year, 2.6 million people could be unemployed. The UK is two trillion in debt. Government borrowing in the year to April 2021 will be almost £400 billion. However deep the UK Government thinks its pockets are is nothing compared to the collective economic might of the EU, which last week placed £687 billion in a recovery fund to help member states recover from coronavirus.

So of course the talking goes on. Whatever happens next, the UK and its largest trading partner are far from done with each other. Theirs will be a changed relationship, but relationship there will still be. In a post pandemic world no country can afford to be an island out there on its own, no matter what the geography says.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.