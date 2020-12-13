A further two people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.

Daily figures released by the Scottish Government revealed the daily death toll has risen to 4111 since the pandemic began.

In the last day, a total of 800 people have tested positive for the virus. This puts the total number of positive cases to 106,170.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the majority of cases, with 179 new infections recorded.

A further 139 were reported in Lothian, 116 in Lanarkshire and 80 in Grampian.

Reacting to the figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Please continue to take care and avoid interacting with other households as much as possible.

"We are not out of the Covid woods yet.

"Cases are increasing in many countries, and the situation in Scotland still requires caution."

The figures come just one day before vaccines are set to be rolled out in Scotland's care homes.

So far, more than 5000 people in Scotland have been given the first dosage of the Pfizer vaccine.

A leading researcher behind the jab has warned that behaviour during the festive period will have a “big impact” on how long it takes for life to return to normal.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said that travelling and mixing with others over Christmas could hinder the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the new year.