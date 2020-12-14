We are where we are – up to our necks in Brexit – because of the Tories, but there’s a bit more to it than that: we are where we are because of the instincts and impulses that guide the Tories, which could, in the long run, have interesting consequences for Scotland. In fact, the Conservatives’ deepest-rooted instincts and impulses on power and nationhood could lead, one day, to the apparently unthinkable: the Tory party accepting Scottish independence. But before we get to all of that, we should look at what the Tory instincts on nationhood are exactly, because they can be tricky to work out. On the one hand, you have the nationalistic, take-back-control approach to Brexit which appears to prioritise sovereignty over everything else, while on the other hand you have the implacable Tory support for the UK, which is predicated on the idea of ceding sovereignty for the common good. These positions can appear to be inconsistent, but they are both passionately held. The first of the instincts – British nationalism – has always had a place in the Conservative Party – indeed, some might say the idea of nationhood has been the backbone of British Conservatism. What’s more, a certain wing of the party has always been unselfconscious about expressing its nationalism (witness the education secretary Gavin Williamson saying the other day that Britain was the best country in the world). But this can lead to problems. For a start, some careless Tories have tended to conflate English and British nationalism – which winds up the rest of us no end. The other problem is that a unitary, nationalistic British ideal can sit uncomfortably with the fact that Britain is, in many ways, a weird country. The concept of Great Britain isn’t even much older than the USA, but it’s also based on the idea of uniting multiple, much older, national identities. It can make calls to British nationalism complicated at best and counter-productive at worst. The Tories’ sense of nationalism, which partly explains why we are where we are with Brexit, is also an uneasy fit with their opposition to another kind of nationalism: the SNP kind. In a sense, the Tories want to “take back control” from the EU but “keep control” of the UK, and that may be because of an even deeper Tory instinct, which is to defend the status quo, or perhaps even better from a certain Conservative point of view: the way things used to be. All of this raises profound questions for the Tories (and the SNP as it happens). If the Tories are unionists and accept the idea of nations ceding sovereignty, why are they so opposed to membership of the EU? And if they are nationalists and opposed to ceding sovereignty, why do they want to stop Scottish independence? As for Scottish nationalists, if the SNP are Europeans and accept the idea of nations ceding sovereignty, why are they so opposed to membership of the UK? And if they are nationalists and opposed to ceding sovereignty, why do they want to stop Brexit? It’s questions like those that link the Tories and the SNP much more closely than either of them would like, as well as distinguishes them from Labour and the Liberals, who’ve always been much more associated with internationalism. It may also help explain why the Tories and the SNP have been so electorally successful of late: George Orwell said men would never die for socialism in the numbers they would die for King and Country and you can see what he means even now. Stirring up nationalistic feeling works and can take a party to power and keep it there. It is this reality, I think, that helps explain the Tories’ behaviour over nationhood, Brexit, and Scottish independence, and the apparent inconsistencies in their policies: the Tory party has always prioritised power over principle and it’s willing to be flexible with the latter to achieve the former, including on nationhood. On Ireland, for example, the Conservative and Unionist party always seemed to be implacably opposed to Irish nationalism, and yet the Tories endorsed the 1921 treaty which divided Ireland partly because they could see that it was to their electoral advantage: around 70 anti-Conservative Irish MPs were removed from the Commons at a stroke and replaced by pro-Tory Ulster unionists. Power over principle. Exactly the same has applied to the question of Scottish nationalism in the past. Winston Churchill, for example, told an audience in Edinburgh in 1950 that Scotland had the right to secession. Both Ted Heath and Margaret Thatcher also toyed with the idea of supporting a Scottish Assembly when they were in opposition, and, once again, they were doing it for electoral reasons: they wanted to maximise opposition to the Labour government, which is why both Heath and Thatcher quietly shelved the assembly idea when they won office. Power over principle. You can also see how this power-over-principle instinct could one day lead to that apparently unthinkable scenario I mentioned earlier: the Tories accepting Scottish independence. For the moment, the Tory instinct to support the status quo remains too strong and it could stay that way for many years (look how long it took the Scottish Tories to accept devolution). But it’s also not hard to imagine the Conservatives, one day, starting to see Scotland in the way they saw Ireland 100 years ago; they could conclude that the Commons would be a good deal better without all those troublesome Scottish nationalists. Some English Tories are already starting to think this way in private. In a way, this pragmatism – or cynicism if you prefer – is the Tories’ deepest secret, but it also helps explain their electoral success. The Conservatives have always appeared willing to defend their principles to the bitter end, but the party also has a habit of going to the brink and then pulling back. We saw it with Ireland 100 years ago. We see it with Brexit now – Boris Johnson said he would rather die in a ditch than delay Brexit (and then he delayed Brexit). And one day in the future, who knows when, we may see it again with Scottish independence.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.