Pub-goers across the UK are flooding social media and the inboxes of their local representatives with messages about why their pubs matter this Christmas.

In the wake of a devastating pandemic and continued restrictions of many venues across swathes of the country, many valued locals could face permanent closure if they can't survive the severe restrictions at what should be their busiest time of the year.

In response, a coalition of industry partners including the British Beer and Pub Association, British Institute of Innkeeping, the Campaign for Real Ale, the Society of Independent Brewers, the Independent Family Brewers of Britain and UKHospitality have launched the #PubsMatter campaign to remind politicians and the media just how important pubs are to local communities across the UK.

The campaign aims to put a spotlight on pubs, tap rooms, social clubs and hospitality venues that are at the centre of their communities, and highlight the value they have in providing local amenities, raising money for charities, and tackling loneliness and social isolation.

Anyone who loves their local is encouraged to share why #PubsMatter to them on social media and contact their MP, using resources available at whypubsmatter.org.uk

#PUBSMATTER



Across the UK, pubs are at the centre of their communities.



From 13-16 December, we want to flood social media & MPs’ inboxes with reasons why #PubsMatter, as we head into a very different festive season.



Learn how you can take part here! 👉 https://t.co/j59iRG3Cpf pic.twitter.com/kQ2GEssCMt — CAMRA #PubsMatter (@CAMRA_Official) December 13, 2020

Thousands of pub-goers have already taken part and shared their testimonials.

Karin, from Edinburgh, said: "My church does carols in the pub to raise funds for local charities. It's a wonderful evening, well-attended and enjoyed by all. Sadly, that won't be possible this year."

Mike, from Dunfermline, added: "Visiting a pub is a major part of our social life at any time of the year but especially so at Christmas."

And Ayrshire-based Kenneth said: "Christmas won't be the same without the pub. Always visit a few times over the festive season with different groups and it's often the only time we get to meet and catch up."

Across much of central western Scotland, pubs, restaurants and cafes only reopened for the first time in three weeks this week.

Two million people in 11 council areas had been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November - but the areas have now moved from level four to level three in Scotland's tiered system.

That means hospitality venues are now allowed to reopen, however no alcohol can be sold and premises must close at 6pm.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “There has never been a more important time to send a clear message to politicians and the media that pubs matter.

“Despite the fact that many publicans have spent thousands ensuring their pubs are COVID-secure, hundreds are still unable to reopen under the current guidelines. This is not only hurting local businesses, but also the wellbeing of the people using them. Pubs need fair treatment and better financial support to get through the festive period.”

To find out more and take part, visit whypubsmatter.org.uk