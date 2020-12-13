A FORMER chair of the Scottish Tories has warned a no-deal Brexit could prove a “hammer blow” to the Union, and urged Boris Johnson to strike a trade deal with the EU.

Brexiteer Peter Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP for 2001 to 2005, said it “cannot be acceptable” for Scotland’s place in the UK to be “collateral damage”.

It came as SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said the “insanity” of a no-deal put Scottish independence “centre stage”.

Being an independent member of the EU was how to “get away from this madness”, he said.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Duncan said he hoped someone in the UK team trying to negotiate a trade deal with the EU had “more than half an eye on the consequences for the Union" if they failed to get an agreement.

The former Galloway MP said: “For Scotland, this really matters.

“Failure to come to terms may be a hammer blow for those who, like me, want to see the continued prosperity of the UK.

“In fact, it may be the hammer bow that was feared for Scotland’s place within the UK. In that context, it’s time to compromise.

“It seems much of the arguments seems to distil down to the UK wanting the right to do something it would never want to do, and the EU wanting to prevent something that it knows is never going to happen.

“Given that, Scotland’s place in the Union cannot be acceptable collateral damage."

He went on:“For those with the Union at heart, the prospect of a second independence referendum with a trend towards majority support for Yes needs to be arrested and reversed.

“For that to happen, several stars need to align, and the first is a trade deal with the EU.

“Not at all costs, but certainly one which gives due weight to the the cost of independence for Scotland should negotiators fail to save the wood for the trees.

“To save the Union, it’s time to talk turkey with the EU.”

The constitutional fall-out from no-deal was also highlighted by Mr Russell on BBC Scotland.

He said the current situation, with the prospect of huge difficulties for exporters and talk of naval gun boats rebuffing French trawlers next year, was deranged.

He said: “This is insanity compared to where we were and what we could do, and what Scotland can do as an independent member of the EU, because that is now the centre stage issue.

"How on earth could we get away from this madness?”

He added: "We did not vote for the circumstances in which we find ourselves now.

“It has happened because we have a Government that is not thinking about Scotland. We now need to make sure we get a choice and Scotland chooses to be a normal member of the EU.”

In August, Mr Duncan urged Mr Johnson to grant a snap Indyref2 if the SNP won a mandate for it next year, saying endlessly refusal was a doomed strategy which would only “fan the flames for independence".