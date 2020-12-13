A 19-year-old male driver died after his car left the road and struck a tree in South Ayrshire.
Police and emergency services were called to the incident at around 1.20am on Sunday morning.
The crash took place eastbound on the A70, Ayr Road, Coylton, in an accident involving no other vehicle other than the driver's white Vauxhall Corsa.
He was alone in his car at the time and died at the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the road crash.
Sergeant Kevin Blackley, Road Policing Unit, Ayrshire, said: "Although the crash happened in the early hours of the morning, from our enquiries so far, we know there were a number of cars on the road around the time of the collision.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning, particularly between Dobbies Garden Centre, Ayr and the town of Coylton.
"Any information, including dashcam footage, can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0319 of 13 December, 2020."
