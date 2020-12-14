LEGISLATION to ban people from keeping a dog if one of their animals has attacked livestock may breach their human rights, MSPs warn today.

Holyrood’s rural economy committee said it had “very real concerns” about the powers proposed in a Bill put forward by SNP South Scotland MSP Emma Harper.

The legislation aims to reduce incidents of “livestock worrying” by beefing up sanctions against those who dogs are involved, including a maximum prison sentence of six months, a £5000 fine, as well as seizure of the dog suspected of the offence.

The committee backed the Bill’s principles, but said it would require significant changes to work in practice.

If passed, the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Scotland Bill would change the meaning of the term livestock to include farmed animals such as buffalo, deer and llamas, as well as cows and sheep.

It would also allow a court to make an order disqualifying a convicted person from owning or keeping a dog, or preventing them for taking dogs onto agricultural land where livestock is present.

The MSPs said that may be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights and asked for clarification.

They also said a proposal to give police the power of entry, search and seizure without a warrant in livestock worrying cases should be removed entirely because of “very real concerns about the necessity and legality of such a power”.

Tory committee convener Sir Edward Mountain said: “In principle, the committee is supportive of new legislation which would introduce tougher enforcement powers and increase penalties for livestock worrying as dog attacks can cause suffering to farm animals and significant financial cost to farmers.

“However, the evidence from stakeholders has highlighted a number of areas in the Bill on which the committee considers more clarity and/or amendment is needed to assist in achieving its objectives and making it as effective as possible.

“In particular, our report raises concerns about the lack of clarity around the intent, appropriateness and practical application of several of the enforcement and prosecution provisions in the Bill.”

He added: “We have also called for the specific proposals to create new inspection bodies and those to grant the police the power of entry, search and seizure without a warrant in cases of livestock worrying to be removed from the Bill.”

The committee asked Ms Harper to work with the SNP Government to change the Bill to pass it before May’s election.