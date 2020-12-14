The Scottish Government has confirmed the rules around visiting hospitals and care homes over the festive period.

For the general public, there will be UK-wide easing of restrictions on travel and gathering between 23 – 27 December.

Under the rules, three households can meet indoors over that period up to a maximum of eight people (not including children under 12).

However, it has been confirmed that this would not apply to hospitals over the Christmas period, given the increased vulnerability of hospital patients compared to the general population.

Guidance around visiting care homes during the Christmas and New Year period also remain the same – with the Scottish Government recommending that that indoor visiting should continue to be supported where it is safe to do so.

Visiting in care homes is subject to care homes being free of any COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, as well as the homes participating in the care home testing programme and having risk assessments approved by the local director of public health.

It’s best to spend the festive season with your household. But if you choose to meet others, find out how to do so safely.



See our festive guidance ➡ https://t.co/UKw3KzXOQh pic.twitter.com/V7TZ68031G — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 5, 2020

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “While most people will see a limited relaxation of existing restrictions over the holiday period, hospital and care home visiting guidance will remain in place to protect patients and residents.

“However, we are encouraging Boards and care homes to continue to apply this guidance with flexibility and compassion, given how important the Christmas and New Year period is for many families, to ensure no-one is unnecessarily isolated over the Christmas period. Essential visits should also continue regardless of local restrictions, as they have throughout the pandemic.

“In care homes this will be facilitated by testing of designated visitors, which will be rolled out to all care homes from Monday onwards. Testing is not required for visiting but it does add an additional layer of protection, and we will make PCR testing available for any care homes unable to make use of lateral flow tests before Christmas."

Full guidance on visiting hospitals can be found here, with the rules around care home visits available here.