NEW plans for a new "world-class centre for film" in Scotland which are expected to create up to 300 jobs have been unveiled, despite a cinema meltdown due to the Covid crisis.

The move for the proposed New Filmhouse in Festival Square, Edinburgh are being pushed forward following a four month consultation period.

The Centre for the Moving Image, the charity which incorporates the Edinburgh International Film Festival, and the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, that put forward the proposals, hope that if approved, construction will begin in 2023 and that it will be complete in 2025.

By 2034/35, the development is expected to sustain 290 full-time equivalent jobs and £21.8m of revenue that otherwise would not exist in Edinburgh.

They say the "landmark home for Filmhouse and the Edinburgh International Film Festival" is now with the City of Edinburgh Council for consideration.

It include five screens, a theatre, rooftop restaurant and event space, and would be built in Festival Square, beside the Sheraton Hotel.

A decision is expected by early summer 2021.

The news comes despite cinemas being badly hit in the Covid-19 crisis.

The UK box office is unlikely to reach £400m this year, compared with £1.25bn last year. It will be the smallest take since the mid-1990s.

At the end of last month, Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie chain operator, secured financial lifelines worth £560m to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The cinema-chain which shut all of its 660 movie theatres in the US and the UK in October, said the financial agreements meant it had enough liquidity to make it through next year – as long as cinemas are allowed to reopen by May.

The existing Filmhouse inhabits a 190-year-old listed church building and the owners say it cannot be redeveloped to deliver a viable fit for purpose building".

The New Filmhouse owners say it will become a "local, national and international hub for community engagement and learning, talent and skills development, film programming and audience engagement, innovation and enterprise, and networking which will benefit both the city’s residents and Scotland’s film industry".

They expect to attract double the number of individual visits each year – from 369,960 to 806,251.

Sandy Begbie chairman of the Centre for the Moving Image said: “We believe in the power of film to transform lives – whether watching, making or learning about film.

"We want the New Filmhouse to be a vibrant and exciting community of film for the people of Edinburgh and Scotland, a place for anyone who loves film to come together in the one space. We want our new home to be inspiring and fully accessible for everyone – physically and emotionally – so whoever you are and wherever you’re from you’ll be welcome and able to access and participate in all that we do.

“Edinburgh is home to internationally recognised landmark museums, galleries, concert halls and theatres – each celebrations of their respective artforms. The New Filmhouse will be a fitting addition to these – a celebration of film, the most popular artform of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

The new expanded filmhouse is expected to house a 60% increase in education & learning activities and a significant increase in capacity for working with schools, increasing the number of children benefitting from 4,000 to an estimated 30,000 per year.

The purpose-built facilities will also support an increased viability and sustainability of the charity in the long term, with a net additional £250,000 a year being generated helping to fund the delivery of an expanded programme and what the charity calls "an increase in affordable ticketing".

During the construction phase, an estimated £4.8m will be spent on labour, based on average full-time salaries in Edinburgh, this equates to 150 people employed full-time for one year, says the charity.

Ken Hay, Centre for the Moving Image chief executive said: “We want the New Filmhouse to be the catalyst that transforms Festival Square so that it becomes a used and exciting public space. This new building itself will generate a lot of life in the Square, and we will design the Square to be welcoming and work collaboratively with our neighbours, the City Council and key cultural partners in managing the use of the Square for the benefit of the people of Edinburgh.

“As a cultural charity with a strong commitment to the social impact of its work we believe Filmhouse will be a great caretaker of what could become a much more inviting and valued public space. And our commitment to environmental sustainability means that the building will operate on a net zero carbon basis from its first day of opening.”

The new filmhouse, designed by Richard Murphy Architects was described as "a building for the future", operating on a net zero carbon basis from its opening day and actively encouraging staff and audiences to use low carbon travel options.

The proposed New Filmhouse is the conclusion of 30 years of discussion and debate.

The charity says it is a "genuine once in a generation opportunity to create an inspirational and accessible temple for film culture in the heart of Edinburgh for the people of Edinburgh; and to create a new home for two of Edinburgh’s most cherished institutions, which will enable them to fully deliver their vision and potential, and underpin their viability for the long term".

In October, news of the latest postponement of James Bond: No Time to Die, from November to next April, triggered meltdown in the industry, prompting Cineworld’s full estate closure while Odeon, the UK’s second-biggest operator, announced that a quarter of its 120 sites would move to weekend-only hours. Vue, the third largest UK operator, also shifted a number of its 91 sites to weekend-only hours.

With movie theatres unable to be counted on to make big box office sales, studios have been pulling blockbusters from theatrical release as well as striking deals to launch them as premium video-on-demand rentals.