THERE are three trees and it took her two days to decorate, but Instagram star Cheryl Johnston loves her winter wonderland home.

This year Cheryl, who has become Scotland’s answer to Mrs Hinch with her social media page full of cleaning hacks and home décor tips, couldn’t wait to get her home looking all festive.

After what has been a turbulent year for most of us, Christmas trees seemed to be popping up even earlier this year as people wanted to bring a little light and cheer into their homes and Cheryl was no different.

She was looking forward to planning her festive home look and as with her home makeover this year, the winter wonderland is stunning and elegant.

Myhomeismyhaven star Cheryl Johnston reveals her festive home

Followers on her #Myhomeismyhaven Instagram page have already given the decorations the thumbs.

Cheryl, from Renfrewshire, said: “I think this year people just want to really go for it. I know I was really looking forward to decorating my home especially after all the work we had put in this year.

“I have three trees this year and it took my two days to decorate, but I love it.”

During lockdown Cheryl, a self-confessed cleaning addict, had no shortage of things to do to occupy her time.

She turned to her passion for home and interior design and it has led to a legion of followers desperate to find out what she is buying next and where she gets her home decor from.

Cheryl Johnston's festive home

Her page continues to grow and she now has more than 22,000 followers.

Cheryl added: “At the start of lockdown I had a to do list which I never seemed to get through, well this was the time to get it done.

"It was an anxious time for people when we were being told to stay at home and if I am worried about something then I clean.

"I am the type of person who would feel guilty about not doing something and if I spot something that is not quite right then I can't just leave it.”

Cheryl Johnston's stunning Christmas decorations

Everything was cleaned inside and out, she glossed the whole house, cleaned out the shower.

She added: “You name I've done it. And with the good weather I was cleaning outside as well. The patio has been done and I have arranged my garden."

Cheryl’s festive look centres around a living room tree with frosty white and gold decorations. While another tree features a stunning butterfly decoration and there is a show-stopper bauble with a white Christmas tree inside it. There is even a Christmas tree outside so that Santa can find his way on Christmas Eve.