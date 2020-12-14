NEW measures have been introduced in a bid to curb the spread of bird flu in Scotland and other parts of the UK.

The Chief Veterinary Officers of Scotland, England and Wales agreed on the new measures, which came into force today, which will protect wild birds and poultry following cases of the “highly infectious” Avian influenza illness in both populations.

From today, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their flocks indoors and to follow biosecurity measures to limit the spread and eradicate the disease.

Why are we talking about it now?

It comes as the Scottish Government announced an examination into the deaths of three swans in Clackmannanshire over disease fears.

And on Friday, avian flu was confirmed in rearing turkeys at a premises near Attleborough in Norfolk, marking eight cases in captive birds in England.

Cases of the disease have also been detected in wild birds.

Public Health England has said the risk to the public from the virus was “very low”, and food standards agencies also said it does not impact the consumption of poultry products.

Last month, restrictions were declared to prevent the spread of the virus as Scotland, England and Wales were made an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

This means that poultry and captive bird keepers must take additional steps such as disinfecting equipment, vehicles and clothing, changing clothing and footwear before entering enclosures and limiting access to non-essential people.

Housing measures are in force as of today - 14 Dec. You must house your birds to protect them from #AvianInfluenza. Birds like #Ducks & #Geese that cannot be easily housed must be kept in netted/enclosed areas. See Scotland’s declaration https://t.co/4XysTYvGyQ @RuralMattersSG pic.twitter.com/ceP5uUsgZ8 — APHA (@APHAgovuk) December 14, 2020

How to spot bird flu?

Avian influenza viruses can be classified according to their ability to cause severe disease as either highly pathogenic or low pathogenic.

Low pathogenic bird flu is often difficult to detect, with very few clinical signs.

According to the Scottish Government, an infected flock might show signs of respiratory distress, diarrhoea, or a drop in egg production.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza will often form symptoms more suddenly, with affected birds developing swollen heads, a blue colouration of the comb and wattles, respiratory distress, diarrhoea, and a significant drop in egg production.

The Scottish Government guidance says if you are suspicious your flock has any form of avian influenza you must contact your local animal health office immediately.

What to do if you find a dead or sick wild bird

According to Scottish Government guidance, wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people, so do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

If you find a single dead bird of prey, gull or wildfowl species (particularly wild geese, wild ducks, swans), or find five or more birds of any other species in the same location and at the same time, you should report these incidents to Defra’s national telephone helpline (03459 33 55 77 - please select option 7).

How is bird flu spread?

The disease spreads from bird to bird by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids and faeces. It can also be spread by contaminated feed and water or by dirty vehicles, clothing and footwear.

The avian influenza virus changes frequently, creating new strains, and there is a constant risk that one of the new strains may spread easily among people. But there is no evidence that any recent strain of avian influenza has been able to spread directly between people.

Avian influenza is an airborne disease. It can also be spread by wild birds and rodents whose movements change in response to flooding.

How can I find out more?

Full details are available on the Scottish Government website here.