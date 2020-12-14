More than 18,000 people have been received their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 as the programme rolls out across Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said during the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing that the number included both vaccinators and health and care staff.
Care home residents are now being vaccinated, with 90-year-old Annie Inness of Hamilton becoming the first recipient of the drug.
There have been a further 734 cases of Covid-19 recorded across Scotand during the pasts 24 hours, though no deaths have been reported in that time.
However, 41 people have died since the last statistics were given on Friday.
There have now been a total of 106,904 cases recorded in Scotland, and 4111 deaths.
A total of 1012 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a decrease of three, with 46 being treated in in tensive care.
Of the new cases, 213 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 95 in Lanarkshire and 135 in Lothian. The rest were spread out across the other health board areass.
