Even without the coronavirus pandemic, many Scottish charities were already facing financial difficulties and struggling to deliver much needed support to people in need and deprived communities across the country.

Now, they need your help. These worthy charties below urgently need your help to support those less fortunate in our society - and help create a better world for all.

We have all faced unprecedented challenges in the past year - and also in the months to come - but one gesture of generosity can make a huge difference to those who may have suffered more from the devastating effects of Covid-19 through no fault of their own.

VOLUNTEER GLASGOW

At some point in our lives, we all need to know that someone has our back, someone believes in us, and enjoys our company.

It can be hard to find that person who will stick with us, be on our side and laugh at our jokes but when you do find them, problems stop being insurmountable and challenges become less daunting.

Volunteer Glasgow’s Befriending and Mentoring Services match young people aged 8 to 18 with adult volunteers who provide support at those times when the young person really needs it.

Befrienders and mentors are ordinary adults who do extraordinary things. They understand that supporting a young person through difficult times helps them become the very best version of themselves.

Volunteer Glasgow’s befrienders and mentors visit their matched young person once a week: the time they spend together sharing activities, visiting new places or simply talking is transformational for everyone involved.

Young people become more confident and more resilient; volunteers develop new skills and make a connection that changes both people’s lives.

You can help Volunteer Glasgow match more young people with volunteer befrienders and mentors by:

Donating - £10 can help pay for activities on a befriending/mentoring visit. £250 can take young people on a group day out.

Volunteering - It could be the best thing you do in 2021.

Supporting the service - Encourage others to volunteer or share your expertise.

However you get involved, you’re helping to create the magic our volunteers and young people share.

www.volunteerglasgow.org/

-----------------------------------------

REVIVE MS

“It’s a Wonderful Life”! But this wasn’t the case for most of our clients during lockdown. Living with daily pain, unable to get about, coping with severe depression and other debilitating symptoms, daily life with incurable Multiple Sclerosis was a constant battle for them.

This was all because Revive MS Support had to close its doors for several months, for the first time in 37 years. Only once we’d re-opened did we find out how George Bailey felt in the iconic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” – that we mean so much to so many people with MS in Glasgow and the West of Scotland. In fact, to many of those we support we’ve become a lifeline, physically, mentally and emotionally!

“During lockdown life without Revive was terribly depressing and there were days where I couldn’t get out of bed. Since returning to their Centre in August, I haven’t missed a single class, my balance has improved so much and, mentally, it’s given me something to look forward to every week” – Caroline Logan (longstanding Revive client)

Those able to return to our Centre after lockdown, like Caroline, saw a massive improvement in their health. But not everyone made it back. We’ve managed to reach most over Zoom, but there’s no substitute for the life-changing care and support we provide at our Centre.

The pandemic has made us realise that we owe it to the 2000 people with MS who turn to us for help each year, to make sure we never close our doors again. But we need your help to do this. Due to the cancellation of our events this year, we’ve lost a third of our normal income – but, we’re still standing and with your support can keep the doors of Revive MS Support, a Glasgow institution, open for people with MS for as long as they need us.

Please click the link to support our “Wonderful Life” Christmas Appeal now: www.revivemssupport.org.uk/fundraising/Christmas-appeal-2020

By pulling together at this time, we can provide people with MS with the greatest gift of all this Christmas – HOPE!

One of our clients, Alex McLeod, puts it best: “When Revive’s Centre closed, it was like in “I’m a Celebrity” when the celebs get it wrong and the shutters come down. Coming back to the Centre really lifted me! It felt like being in a wee dark hole and somebody had opened a door! If Revive wasn’t here for me, I’d be in a dark place.”

#revivetothrive

---------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCK TRUST

This is James*.

He was made homeless after suffering years of neglect and domestic abuse in his family home. Luckily, James came to Rock Trust where we were able to provide emergency housing with our Nightstop Service until a more permanent solution was found. This service gave James hope. It gave James his smile back.

Young people have been some of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. For those affected by homelessness, life has become even more unstable, and dangerous.

Rock Trust are doing all we can to keep the young people we work with safe, and to help them survive and move on from homelessness this winter. But we can't do it without you. Here's how you can help us:

£10 Gift of well-being - could provide an art pack to help a young person take part in art therapy to support their mental health.

£20 Gift of a bed - could provide a safe nights accommodation with one of our volunteer Nightstop hosts.

£30 Gift of connection - could provide phone data to help a young person stay connected to friends and family and support workers this winter.

Even the smallest of gifts can have a huge impact on a young person's life like James, from an unspent bus fare to a missed coffee or meal out.

To donate a small gift, please visit our winter appeal today, or for more information click here.

Remember - a lot of small gifts will make a BIG IMPACT.

-----------------------------------------------------

GLASGOW CITY MISSION

This Christmas we are highlighting the incredible story of Florence who arrived in Glasgow with all her belongings in her handbag. As if this wasn’t enough, she was also pregnant.

Fortunately, when she got off the bus at Buchanan Street a kindly stranger suggested she should go to Glasgow City Mission. It has been our pleasure to journey with her and her baby through our three projects: City Centre Project; Child and Family Centre and Overnight Welcome Centre.

She spent her first night in Glasgow at our overnight shelter, she was then referred the next morning to our city centre project in Crimea Street. That was the start of her journey with us and she is now settled in Glasgow and a well-loved member of the community at our Child and Family Centre. With your support this Christmas we will be able to work with more people such as Florence.

£10 will buy a Christmas present for one of the children at our Child and Family Centre.

£20 will pay for a table for two and gifts at our City Centre project Christmas dinner.

£56 will pay for a guest to receive counselling to enable them to deal with their trauma.

https://www.glasgowcitymission.com/christmas/