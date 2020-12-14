Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs have gone down for users around the world, leaving people unable to access the platforms.

The technology giant’s service status website confirmed the firm’s entire suite of apps had suffered an outage but did not confirm what had caused the issue or a timeframe for when services would return online.

Google’s range of services also includes Google Maps, as well as Calendar and its cloud storage Google Drive app – all of which were listed as down by the tech giant.

Google said it was “aware of the problem (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Google said it was “aware of the problem” and that it had left the “majority” of users unable to access its services.

Visitors attempting to visit the YouTube website were met with an error message which said: “Something went wrong”.

Service monitoring website Down Detector also reported users had flagged issues accessing the Google Play Store and the Google Meet and Hangouts communications tools.

Some of Google’s services are among the most widely used in the world – YouTube has more than two billion active users, while Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform with more than 1.5 billion users.

Many took to social media to share their frustration with the outage, with the technology giant quickly trending on Twitter.

In an updated statement, Google said it had restored service for the vast majority of its users, just over an hour after the outage was first reported.

The company said it would “continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users” but that no further updates would be provided via its service status website.

The technology giant did not disclose what had caused the problem, which had affected the company’s entire suite of apps.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the company said.