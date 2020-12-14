Investigations into the circumstances surrounding a young mother's disappearance more than 40 years ago have concluded, after sites were excavated without finding any trace of her.
Mary Duncan was 17 when she disappeared from her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in 1976.
The teenager, who had a 13-month-old daughter, vanished after telling her family she was going to meet a friend.
Her daughter later died of natural causes.
READ MORE: Ayrshire teen killed after car hits tree
Officers began searching two sites at Vale of Leven Hospital in West Dunbartonshire on Monday August 17 and a further search started in a residential area of Helensburgh, Argyll, on Monday September 7.
Police said the ground searches concluded on Friday December 4 without a positive result.
Detective Superintendent Calum Young, of West Dunbartonshire CID, said: “I can confirm that planned ground searches have now concluded, no further trace or information about Mary’s whereabouts has been found and the Duncan family have been fully updated.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff and management at the Vale of Leven Hospital for their support during search activity within the hospital, and also thank the public and media for helping to ensure that any disruption was kept to a minimum.
“Our inquiries into Mary’s disappearance remain ongoing, I would ask anyone who may have any information to contact Police Scotland on 101.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.