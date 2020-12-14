Plans to protect almost a third of Scotland's land for nature in the next decade have been announced by the Scottish Government.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said that at least 30 per cent of Scotland wil be protected in a bid to stave off biodiversity loss and combat climate change and ecological decline.

Currently, 37% of Scotland’s marine environment receives protection with 22.7% of terrestrial land protected for nature.

The Scottish Government's‘ Statement of Intent on Biodiversity’ commits to increasing protection and examining options to extend this even further.

Ms Cunningham launched the Statement at a summit convened to discuss the enormous opportunities in restoring Scotland’s peatland areas and how to make this happen at the scale required.

The strategy was announced at a conference on peatlands.

Ms Cunningham said: “Dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss is one of the most important challenges of this generation.

"It requires global action and Scotland has played a key leadership role in international negotiations, agreeing ‘The Edinburgh Declaration’ with international partners.

“We have committed to maintaining or exceeding EU environmental standards and we are determined to continue to play our part in global efforts – cooperating with friends in Europe and around the world in the run up to the UN Biodiversity COP15 in China next year.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, nature-based solutions such as woodland creation, peatland restoration, urban green infrastructure, regeneration, and a great range of sustainable enterprises will not only help the environment but create jobs helping us build a greener, more inclusive economy.”

Habitats for rare species will be protected

NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska added: “We need nature for our survival – but our nature is in crisis. We have to work quickly and at a scale not seen before.

“These plans are an excellent step to transforming how we interact with, and care for, nature in every aspect of our lives.”

The statement has been welcomed by campaigners, but calls have been made to urge Ministers to go further.

Dr Sheila George, Food and Environment Policy Manager at WWF Scotland, said: “There are some welcome commitments in this document including securing net positive effects for biodiversity in development and increasing the area of land protected for nature.

"However to ensure they result in nature recovery, they need to lead to land use change, in both rural and urban areas. This will include transforming farming policy, which is not happening quickly enough in Scotland."

Dr George added: “We will also need legally binding nature recovery targets, an action plan for delivery and considerable additional resource to reverse the decline of our native wildlife and habitats.

"Doing so will enhance the many benefits that nature brings us, like flood protection, carbon sequestration and underpinning rural livelihoods.”

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “We will need to do more, and faster, to tackle this nature emergency.

"The commitments outlined today should help us to tackle this crisis – but they will only succeed in reversing the loss of nature through sustained political support, and an uplift in funding to underpin action on the ground."