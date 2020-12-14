The family of a 62-year-old man who died following a road crash on the A947 on friday have paid tribute to the "devoted" grandad.
Police Scotland confirmed that Anthony Duncan - known fondly as Web - from Turriff, had been killed in the accident that happened at around 8.50am on Friday morning.
Mr Duncan's family, who issued a statement through Police Scotland, said they were "heartbroken" and praised his "selfless loving nature."
The statement reads: "We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us. He was a loving husband, devoted Dad, Granda, brother and friend.
READ MORE: A70 crash: Ayrshire teen killed after car hits tree
"Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all."
Mr Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, near Hattoncrook, involved four vehicles, including a silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a white and green Mercedes truck.
A 58-year-old man, a passenger of the VW Transporter, was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.
Meanwhile the 24-year male driver of the silver Ford Focus was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police are now investigating the crash and are urging any witnesses to come forward.
Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Reilly said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Duncan at this difficult time.
"Our investigation into the crash continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the A947 on Friday morning and may have dash-cam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0596 of 11 December."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.