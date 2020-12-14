AN OFFICIAL probe has been launched into the number of deaths at two Aberdeenshire care homes following coronavirus outbreaks after number rose from three to 19.

The Crown Office is looking into deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory in Aberdeenshire and at Deeside Care Home in Cults.

There are now reports of eight deaths at Inchmarlo House, and 11 at Deeside Care Home.

Over the weekend the north-east recorded its second-highest daily Covid rate since the start of the pandemic, with 111 people testing positive.

Last week a major incident was declared by health officials in charge of tackling the outbreak at Inchmarlo House, which has been closed to new admissions and visitors.

NHS Grampian said it was stood down the next day when "extra support" was found.

At the weekend the number of cases at Inchmarlo House continued to rise, and 102 people at the home had at that pont tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of cases linked to an outbreak at Deeside Care Home had also risen, with 64 people testing positive.

The Crown Office said investigations in both care homes were ongoing, and families would be kept updated of any significant developments.

They are part of a wider investigation into deaths in care homes across Scotland.

At the weekend, staff at Inchmarlo House said they were “devastated” by the outbreak.

They said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost their loved ones. We are all devastated.

“These current circumstances are especially hard for residents and their families, and we are in regular communication with them regarding the care of their loved ones.

“We are very grateful to all our nurses, carers and support staff for their tireless efforts in caring for our residents with the utmost compassion and professionalism.

“As reported yesterday, we acknowledge that the matter of the Covid-19 outbreak is in the hands of the Procurator Fiscal and we will, of course, co-operate fully with the process.

“The care, safety and wellbeing of our residents is always our primary focus and we will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities who are supporting us.”

A Crown Office spokesman nsaid: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A spokesman for the Deeside Care Home said: “We are deeply saddened by the losses at the home and we extend our sympathy to all those who have lost a loved one.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff. Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

“We will, of course, continue to work closely with the COPFS in accordance with the government’s directive.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”