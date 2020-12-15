THE Labour MSP who led the charge against lobbying scandals at Holyrood is hoping to find work as a lobbyist himself, it has emerged.

Neil Findlay is looking for a job in public affairs while touting his “excellent working relationships with the Scottish and UK media, stakeholders and politicians”.

His online CV now uses a picture of him taken in a parliamentary committee room with the hashtag “#opentowork” superimposed on it.

Below it, the left-wing MSP says he is open to offers as a “campaign officer, public affairs advisor and communications manager”.

The SNP said Mr Findlay’s move would “raise an eyebrow or two”.

Mr Findlay, a Lothians MSP since 2011, was Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaign manager in Scotland, and is a prominent figure on the left of Scottish Labour.

He was the driving force behind the public register which records direct contacts between ministers, MSPs, officials and lobbyists.

He warned some lobbyists might “enjoy greater influence than others as a result of having greater access to politicians and influence over policy and the decision-making process”.

Now, as he prepares to stand down at next year’s Holyrood election, Mr Findlay, 51, is advertising himself as a would-be lobbyist based on his own contacts and experience.

On his LinkedIn page, he states: “Having been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 2011 and a Councillor for 8 years prior to that, I have excellent knowledge of the workings of the Scottish Parliament and local government.

“I am an experienced campaigner successfully raising the profile of issues through a range campaigning and communications techniques.

“I enjoy excellent working relationships with the Scottish and UK media, stakeholders and politicians across the political spectrum. I have extensive knowledge of public affairs and the political system, strong research, communications and public speaking skills.

“I am seeking a role in campaigning, advocacy, communications or public affairs.”

Mr Findlay never opposed lobbying, but warned it could undermine public trust in politics without greater transparency.

His Lobbying Transparency Bill of 2012 was designed to avoid shadowy influence peddling.

Launching a consultation on the proposed legislation, he said: “I believe that lobbying is a legitimate part of the democratic process.

“However I also believe that lobbying should be more open and transparent.

“When decisions are made, laws are passed and budgets decided the public has a right to know who is lobbying whom and what they are lobbying about.”

The consultation stated: “A lack of transparency and controversies and scandals arising from lobbying activity can, and does, undermine public confidence and trust in the political process.

“There is also increasing concern that the exercise of influence through lobbying works to the advantage of powerful vested interests and is conducted without sufficient external scrutiny.

“It is very important that lobbying is conducted, and seen to be conducted, to the highest ethical standards and that those involved can be held accountable.”

Spurred into action, the Scottish Government then introduced its own Bill on the issue, which became law in 2016, and the Lobbying Register went live in 2018.

Mr Findlay announced his intention to stand down as an MSP in May 2019 after running his party’s disastrous European election campaign and tension with parliamentary colleagues.

He criticised “the eternal internal fighting within our party and the toxic culture of leaks and briefings that come from some within the Scottish and UK parliamentary groups”.

According to his register of interests at Holyrood, he has been working on setting up a social enterprise called SEJ Consulting since July.

His entry states: “The business will seek to assist community groups, trades unions, NGOs, charities etc campaign and influence change at a national and local level. I will not work for the business or earn any income until after I leave parliament in March 2020 [sic].

“The business when fully registered and established is likely to be a community interest company, reinvesting surpluses after visits into community benefit initiatives, discounted rates or pro bono work.

“I am aware I do not need to register this as I will receive no income but in the interest of transparency want to voluntarily do so.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The term poacher turned gamekeeper springs to mind here. Of course, we all expect Mr Findlay to be the epitome of openness and transparency - although using a picture of himself in parliament to tout for work outside parliament will raise an eyebrow or two.”

Mr Findlay said: “After I leave parliament, I like most other people will have to work for a living.

“I have no desire to work in the commercial lobbying sector but instead would like to use the skills and knowledge I have to pursue causes that deliver social progress on issues such as workers’ rights, social housing, health, anti poverty initiatives and ending the drugs deaths crisis.”