Experts have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be linked to the faster spread of Covid-19 in the south of England.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is nothing to suggest this new strain is more likely to cause serious disease.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has said the "potentially concerning development" will be monitored closely by the Scottish Government, with officials considering whether any additional precautions are required in the meantime.

Is this something unusual?





There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019.

This is to be expected – SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus and these viruses mutate and change.

Is this something to be worried about?





Not enough is yet known about the new strain, but it is premature to make any claims about the potential impacts of virus mutation.

But if the virus spreads faster it will be harder to control.

However, there have already been various strains of Covid-19 with no real consequence.

It could potentially be serious, but not enough is known, and the surveillance and research will continue.

Is it the first novel strain detected in the UK?





A number of variants have been detected using sequencing studies in the UK.

A specific variant (the D614G variant) has previously been detected in western Europe and North America which is believed to spread more easily but not cause greater illness.

Are new variants always a bad thing?





Not necessarily. They could even be less virulent.

However, if they spread more easily but cause the same disease severity, more people will end up becoming ill in a shorter period of time.

Should we expect the virus to become more harmful?





Not really. Only changes that make viruses better for transmission are likely to be stable and result in new circulating strains.

The pressure on the virus to evolve is increased by the fact that so many millions of people have now been infected.

Most of the mutations will not be significant or give cause for concern, but some may give the virus an evolutionary advantage which may lead to higher transmission or mean it is more harmful.

Will vaccines still work?





Mr Hancock said the latest clinical advice is that it is highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine.

The vaccine produces antibodies against many regions in the spike protein, and it is unlikely a single change would make the vaccine less effective.

However, this could happen over time as more mutations occur, as is the case every year with flu.

So what are the scientists doing now?

Scientists will be growing the new strain in the lab to see how it responds.

This includes looking at whether it produces the same antibody response, how it reacts to the vaccine, and modelling the new strain.

It could take up to two weeks for this thorough process to be complete.

What are the experts saying?





Meanwhile, experts have warned it is too early to be worried about a new variant of coronavirus, or make any claims about the potential impacts of the virus mutation.

Expert reaction published by the Science Media Centre includes reassurance from the UK's top scientists that the emergence of different strains is "neither cause for panic nor unexpected."

Dr Zania Stamataki, Viral Immunologist, University of Birmingham, said: “The emergence of different coronavirus strains a year after SARS-CoV-2 first jumped to humans is neither cause for panic nor unexpected.

"Mutations will accumulate and lead to new virus variants, pushed by our own immune system to change or perish.

“This virus doesn’t mutate as fast as influenza and, although we need to keep it under surveillance, it will not be a major undertaking to update the new vaccines when necessary in the future. This year has seen significant advances take place, to build the infrastructure for us to keep up with this coronavirus.”

Prof Wendy Barclay, Head of the Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College London, said:

“SARS CoV2 is an RNA virus and mutations are expected to occur as it replicates. It is essential that we understand the consequence of any changes in the genome of the virus – for example, how this might impact on disease, transmission and the immune response to the virus.

“Some variants with changes in the Spike protein have already been observed as the virus is intensely sequenced here in the UK and around the world. There is no evidence that the newly-reported variant results in a more severe disease. This variant contains some mutations in Spike protein that is the major target of vaccines, and it will be important to establish whether they impact vaccine efficacy by performing experiments in the coming weeks.”

Prof Alan McNally, Professor in Microbial Evolutionary Genomics at the University of Birmingham, said:

“Over the past few weeks a few of the UK PCR testing labs have picked up on this new variant. Supported by The COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium and rapid genomics it has been identified incredibly quickly.

“Hopefully the narrative here is how amazing our surveillance has been at picking this up. Huge efforts are ongoing at characterising the variant and understanding its emergence. It is important to keep a calm and rational perspective on the strain as this is normal virus evolution and we expect new variants to come and go and emerge over time. It’s too early to be worried or not by this new variant, but I am in awe of the surveillance efforts in the UK that allowed this to be picked up so fast.”

You can read more expert reaction published by the Science Media Centre here.