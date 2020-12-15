They are distressing calls which can sometimes begin with a pensioner in despair wondering how they can go on in these unprecedented times.



The global pandemic has devastated lives and families across Scotland and has also highlighted how for many it has been a long and lonely road.

Age Scotland’s Friendship Line service, which puts callers in touch with a volunteer there to listen at the other end of the phone, has been a lifeline for some older people in the past few months.

And some of the calls reflect just how low Scotland’s pensioners have felt during lockdown and restrictions.

People living alone, those grieving, or simply having no one to share their concerns with have been able to turn to the key service.

It is no wonder the Friendship Line has seen its calls volume increase and a need to take on more volunteers to cope with the demand.

Age Scotland estimated 100,000 of the country’s 350,000 pensioners ate their festive meal by themselves last year, with the charity claiming this was already the equivalent of one person in every street.

And this year it is estimated that more than twice as many people are due to spend Christmas alone this year, compared to 2019, according to analysis from data insight specialist Consumer Intelligence reveals. 15% of people are set to spend Christmas alone this year, up 8% from 2019 from an analysis based on 971 online interviews.

Even before Covid-19 hit, at least 200,000 older Scots would go at least half a week without hearing or seeing from anyone.

It is why The Herald is highlighting through its Tackling Loneliness campaign what charities, community groups, local heroes and volunteers have been doing up and down the country to make people feel connected and the amazing efforts being made to help put a smile on the face of people at this time of year.

Sheona Dorrian, of Community Connecting Development Officer for Age Scotland, has been leading a team of volunteers who have been on hand to offer an ear to those looking for a chat, someone to confide him or even simply to shed a tear.

Normally the Community Connection service would be face to face, but overnight they had to change what they do and turned it in to a friendship service.

“The volunteers who worked with us in our usual day to day set up offered to become involved in friendship calls and that is how it came about at the beginning of lockdown,” said Ms Dorrian.

“People have been phoning our helpline for a chat or they might be in distress. Many people have lost loved ones in this pandemic and don’t always want to speak to a family member. We can offer a listening to people who are on their own. They might want to get something off their chest and don’t want to speak to someone they are connected to and that is where a volunteer can come in.

“Often the phone calls will form part of a chat, even reading poetry, and can be very upbeat. However, there are times when it is more difficult call. One thing that we can see happen is grief resurfacing from the loss of loved one previously and it might all come out as the person begins to talk.

“They could be missing the person, thinking about them, and that is when our volunteers know when to step back listen and empathise.

“There have been times when people have called and feel there is no point in living, but thankfully by the end of any of these type of conversations we have managed to turn it round.”

With the recent news on a coronavirus vaccination programme to be rolled out across the country, volunteers said it has given people a lift.

Ms Dorrian added: “Our volunteers have noticed callers seem to have perked up with the vaccine announcement. Calls have gone from being extremely low to there being a real difference in people with the knowledge there is a vaccine on the way.”

Age Scotland is the first to recognise the Friendship Line could not run without the volunteers who give up their time each week.

“I don’t stop saying how grateful we are to our volunteers. They give up two or three hours of their time a week, and the difference it makes to people they are helping is huge,” added Ms Dorrian. “Speaking to people regularly is something we take for granted, but it is so important for our callers to have someone to talk to and they look forward to the next one.”

Peter Tennant, a retired teacher and widower in his 80s from Argyll and lives alone. He is mainly housebound due to a health condition and severe allergies, but has been enjoying chatting with volunteers from the Friendship Line every week.

“It has been a lifeline for me during these months and I have been looking forward to my weekly chats with volunteers,” said Mr Tennant.

This year Mr Tennant, 81, will be spending Christmas at home in Dunoon on his own, but has been cheered with the news that he will be receiving a phone call on the day.

“I really didn’t expect to hear from anyone on Christmas Day, but I have been told that I will receive a phone call which is lovely,” he added. “I have resigned myself to spending the day at home and I will make the most of it. I suffer from severe allergies and added to the risk from coronavirus, I am not planning to go anywhere.”

Retired history and religious education teacher at Lanark Grammar, Mr Tennant had been receiving calls from another charity before lockdown and then in April he became involved with the Age Scotland Friendship Calls initiative.

He added: “I know there are some people who live alone and don’t have a conversation with someone for weeks, so I know I am fortunate in that way. With lockdown it meant that clubs I would have attended were all closed down and these were places where you would have got a blether.

“I have made the most of my garden during lockdown which I very much enjoy.”

While news of a vaccine has brought some people hope for a return to a more normal life, for Mr Tennant it might not be an option.

“Unfortunately for me, I don’t think I will be able to have the jag for some time,” he added. “I have severe allergies including Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and it doesn’t look like I will be a suitable candidate as people suffering from allergies are being urged to avoid it following some adverse reactions.”

The Friendship Line is 0800 12 44 222, and open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.