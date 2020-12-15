As The Herald launches its Tackling Loneliness series, here are 12 things you could do to help someone in your community this Christmas.
- Write a letter, Christmas card, or postcard or just drop a note through the door
- If you don’t know your neighbours, now is the perfect time to introduce yourself and let them know you’re there if they need help
- Offer to help with shopping or picking up prescriptions – with cold winter weather it can be even more difficult for many older people to get out
- Offer to help with pets, for example taking a dog for a walk
- Stay in regular touch with older friends and relatives by phone or video call
- If an older relative isn’t confident with technology, you could help them set up video calling on their smartphone or laptop so you can stay in touch
- Assist someone with setting up an online supermarket delivery
- Arrange to watch the same TV programme and call for a chat afterwards
- Make sure people have plenty of entertainment – for example you could drop off books, magazines or puzzles
- Drop off home-baking or a home-cooked meal to someone living alone
- Find safe ways to meet up, for example a chat on the doorstep or walk if the weather permits
- Don’t forget to smile and say hello when you’re out and about.
Compiled by Age Scotland.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.