Unemployment in Scotland fell slightly between August and October, new figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate among those aged 16 and over was 4.2% – 0.6% down on the previous quarter.
The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 was 74.8%, a 1.4% increase on the previous quarter.
The ONS said the rise was partly caused by the record increase in the employment level, of 57,000.
There were 2.67 million people aged 16 and over in employment, while 118,000 in that age range were unemployed.
Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “For August to October 2020, Scotland’s employment rate estimate has risen over the quarter to 74.8% and the unemployment rate estimate has fallen over the quarter to 4.2%.
“These figures still do not reflect the full impact of coronavirus on employment as the Job Retention Scheme has played an important role in supporting employers and employees.
“We are also facing huge economic uncertainty as a result of Brexit and the UK Government’s decision to leave the transition period on December 31 in the middle of a pandemic and a recession.
“However, the Scottish Government continues to support employers – and to help protect jobs – by making grants available to businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.”
