The number of drug-related deaths in Scotland has risen to its highest level since records began.
New figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that the number of people dying from drug-related causes increased by 6 per cent between 2018 and 2019.
Last year, drug abuse claimed the lives of 1,264 people - the highest figure since records were initially compiled in 1996.
Scotland’s drug-death rate was higher than those reported for all the EU countries, and was approximately three and a half times that of the UK as a whole.
Of those who died, nearly 7 in 10 were male while more than two thirds were aged 35 – 54.
Three-quarters occurred in the five health board areas: 404 in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 163 in Lanarkshire, 155 in Lothian, 118 in Tayside and 108 in Ayrshire & Arran.
Heroin and morphine were implicated in more deaths than in any previous year, and over half of the total.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services said: “2019 saw the highest number of registered drug related deaths in Scotland since reporting began over 20 years ago. The figure of 1,264 deaths is an increase of 77 on 2018.”
Last Updated:
