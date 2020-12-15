SCOTTISH Labour is facing claims of a "mass exodus" of staff after losing a second senior employee just months before the Holyrood election.
The Daily Record reported that the party's director of communications Lynn McMath is leaving to take on a new role elsewhere.
It comes after general secretary Michael Sharpe announced his resignation yesterday, citing the demands of a young family.
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has faced strong internal criticism over his party's poor performance in the polls.
It lost six of its seven seats in Scotland at the General Election last year.
Ms McMath, a PR veteran, was Mr Leonard's fourth spindoctor in 16 months when she was appointed last year.
She previously worked for Labour before switching to the public and charity sectors.
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Just five months before an election, Labour are in full-on crisis mode again.
“A mass exodus of their top brass is a clear sign of a political party in turmoil.
“The once-great Scottish Labour party are losing staff as quickly as they’re losing supporters.”
A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "We don't comment on staff."
