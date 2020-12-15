SCOTTISH Labour is facing claims of a "mass exodus" of staff after losing a second senior employee just months before the Holyrood election. 

The Daily Record reported that the party's director of communications Lynn McMath is leaving to take on a new role elsewhere. 

It comes after general secretary Michael Sharpe announced his resignation yesterday, citing the demands of a young family.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has faced strong internal criticism over his party's poor performance in the polls. 

READ MORE: Scottish Labour's top official quits ahead of Holyrood election

It lost six of its seven seats in Scotland at the General Election last year.

Ms McMath, a PR veteran, was Mr Leonard's fourth spindoctor in 16 months when she was appointed last year. 

She previously worked for Labour before switching to the public and charity sectors.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Just five months before an election, Labour are in full-on crisis mode again.

“A mass exodus of their top brass is a clear sign of a political party in turmoil.

“The once-great Scottish Labour party are losing staff as quickly as they’re losing supporters.”

READ MORE: Herald Politician of the Year Awards: A Labour perspective

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "We don't comment on staff."