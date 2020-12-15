CALLS have been made for an escalated political response to the "public health emergency" of rising drug-related deaths.

New figures from the national Records of Scotland show that the number of people dying from drug abuse has reached its highest level since records began more than 20 years ago.

Labour said that the time had come for a "radical" rethink on drugs policy, while charities have called for an end to the stigma surrounding addiction.

Last year saw 1,264 deaths which had a drug-related element – a higher rate than across all EU countries, and more than three times the UK as a whole.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show a 6 per cent increase on 2018 when Scotland also recorded the highest rate across Europe.

However, the rate of increase has slowed significantly since the 27% rise between 2017 and 2018.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Monica Lennon believes the scale of the crisis in Scotland demands a radical rethink from all political leaders.

READ MORE: Drug Deaths - Rate in Scotland the highest in the EU.

She said: “Scotland’s drug death rate is one of the worst in the world. We can’t sweep this public health and human rights emergency under the carpet a moment longer.

“Safe consumption facilities and increased rapid access to residential rehabilitation are vital and could happen today.

“The Scottish government doesn’t need to wait. People who misuse drugs and their families need urgent action and telling people whose lives are in turmoil to be patient is insulting and unambitious."

She added: “All political parties should be willing to work together to end the stigma, save lives and to help Scotland’s recovery community thrive.”

Many drug users are marginalised

Andrew Horne, Director in Scotland at drug, alcohol and mental health charity We Are With You (formerly Addaction) said the figures that behind the numbers were stories of extreme trauma and of people who were let down by their society.

He said: “Scotland considers itself a proud, progressive and socially conscious country and I consider that to be true.

"But these figures are at odds with our identity. Though Glasgow and Dundee have by far the highest rates of drug related deaths of anywhere in Europe, local authorities continue to be blocked from piloting drug consumption rooms in these areas, despite widespread local and political support.

READ MORE: Investment call amid fears over drug deaths and homelessness

"These are safe spaces where people can go to use drugs in the presence of medical staff. There are over 70 across Europe and there hasn’t ever been a recorded death from overdose in any of them.

"At the same time they act as a gateway, connecting marginalised groups who do not access services to treatment and support."

Scotland’s public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said that steps taken by the Scottish Government and its partners include investing up to £93.5 million this year to tackle problem alcohol and drug misuse.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “Each and every one of these deaths is a tragedy and I would like to offer my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

“The Scottish Government is doing everything in its powers to tackle rising drug deaths and we are working urgently to put in place high-quality, person-centred services for those most at risk.”