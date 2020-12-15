THE LEADER of the Opposition has called on the Prime Minister to hold an urgent meeting about Covid rules at Christmas.

Keir Starmer has written to Boris Johnson urging him to hold an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss the plans to relax measures over the festive period.

It comes as a new form of coronavirus has been detected in around 1000 people in the UK, which has mutated from the original strain.

As yet it is not clear if the vaccine currently being given to residents across the country will be effective against the mutated version, althoguh experts say it is not likely to affect the efficacy of the jab.

It comes as Michael Gove is due to hold a call with Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish officials later today about the festive easing, according to Government sources.

In his letter, Mr Starmer said: "It has become increasingly clear over recent days that the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed to control transmission of Covid-19.

"Sadly, it does now appear that the Government has - once again - lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk in the new year.”

He added: “I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year, but the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken. It serves no-one for politicians to ignore this fact.

“It is my view that you should now convene COBRA in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases.”

The Labour leader has pledged to support the Government if it concludes that tougher restrictions will be needed to save lives, protect the NHS and secure the economy from another national lockdown.