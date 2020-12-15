There have been 845 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 24 deaths in the same period.
45 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 996 in the hospital.
13,142 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 7.4% of these were positive.
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 845 to 107,749
Sadly 24 more patients who tested positive have died (4,135 in total)
4,135 people have now died in Scotland as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 734 new cases with no new reported deaths.
