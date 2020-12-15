Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the latest Covid Tiers for Scotland following a review of the Covid restrictions across the country.
Updating the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister also said that the Cabinet has decided to review the restrictions across Scotland next week, after previously saying changes this week would stand until the new year.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon confirms tiers changes
Nine cases of a new Covid-19 variant have been identified in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
All of the cases of the new strain, which has been linked to faster spread in certain areas of the country, were found in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, the First Minister told MSPs.
Edinburgh will remain in Level 3, Nicola Sturgeon has said, after cases in the past week have risen “sharply”.
READ MORE: Aberdeen, East Lothian and Aberdeenshire moved to level 3
The First Minister said it would be “deeply irresponsible” to move Edinburgh and Midlothian into Level 2, and has instead pledged to work with partners in the local area to encourage compliance with restrictions.
Restrictions on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be tightened from Friday
Coronavirus tier levels for Scotland come into effect at 6pm on Friday 18 December.
For more on what these changes and what they mean - you can read our explanation piece HERE
The full list of Covid tiers
Aberdeen City - Level 3
Aberdeenshire - Level 3
Angus - Level 2
Argyll and Bute - Level 2
Clackmannanshire - Level 3
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - Level 1
Dumfries and Galloway - Level 1
Dundee City - Level 3
East Ayrshire - Level 3
East Dunbartonshire - Level 3
East Lothian - Level 3
East Renfrewshire - Level 3
Edinburgh (City of) - Level 3
Falkirk - Level 2
Fife - Level 3
Glasgow City - Level 3
Highland - Level 1
Inverclyde - Level 2
Midlothian - Level 3
Moray - Level 1
North Ayrshire - Level 3
North Lanarkshire - Level 3
Orkney Islands - Level 1
Perth and Kinross - Level 3
Renfrewshire - Level 3
Scottish Borders - Level 1
Shetland Islands - Level 1
South Ayrshire - Level 3
South Lanarkshire - Level 3
Stirling - Level 3
West Dunbartonshire - Level 3
West Lothian - Level 3
