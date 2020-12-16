Claire Houston hangs up the phone after speaking to pensioner Mary Scott. They have shared a laugh, talked about what is going on in the world and what has been happening in their week.

It could be the kind of conversation many friends would have and feel cheered for having spoken to pal.

However, Mrs Houston and Mrs Scott have never met – they don’t even know what one another look like, but it hasn’t stopped them building up a rapport.

They have been connected through a Kindness Call Service being run by charity Chest, Heart, and Stroke. The charity has teamed up with The Christmas Together campaign in Scotland and the Together Coalition which seeks to ensure this festive period brings people together.

Read more: Glasgow West End restaurant favourite to return after major revamp

They are calling for people who feel lonely to come forward for support and for those who want to help, to become a “kindness caller.”

As part of The Herald’s Tackling Loneliness – Keeping Scotland Connected series we are highlighting some of the fantastic work by volunteers across the country who are helping to make a difference.

Just last week the Scottish Government announced £6 million worth of funding into a range of projects aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness – including £75,000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Kindness Caller Programme.

Scottish Government research suggests that lockdown had a big impact on people’s feeling of isolation and loneliness – with 40% of people stating they felt lonely, up from 21% pre-COVID.

The Kindness Caller Programme comes as new polling shows that around one in five people across the UK are concerned they won’t see anyone over Christmas, and twice the number of people as normal expect to be alone this year.

While Ms Houston, 42, had her family and work to keep her occupied she was all too aware that not everyone had support around them.

Read more: 12 things you could do to help someone in your community this Christmas

Mrs Houston, from Edinburgh, said: “I had been a volunteer in the past and I think it was when I saw the impact lockdown had on some people that looked into how I could help.

“I was linked up with Mary in August and I now call her every Wednesday.

“Isolation and loneliness is so terrible for your mental health and I was really worried seeing what was happening with lockdown. I hated the thought of people being on their own or not being able to get out during the pandemic. I just wanted to do something to help.”

Mrs Houston says they have developed a strong connection.

She added: “I love chatting to Mary. We found out early on that we both had a passion for youth work and it’s great find out about her life and she asks me about mine. It’s so relaxed and informal. I really enjoy it.

“I would say to people – get involved, it’s a phone call once a week and it means that we can all have that human connection which is so important. It doesn’t cost anything, but it makes a massive difference; and you both get so much from it.”

Mrs Scott, 65 from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, suffers from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lives alone. At the beginning of the year she was struggling with her mental health and lockdown made things even harder.

She felt isolated and was in crisis. Mrs Scot got in touch with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and was matched with their Kindness Caller Volunteer, Mrs Houston. Their weekly calls have been so important to Mrs Scott.

“I live on my own and I felt very isolated during lockdown. I was suffering from depression at the beginning of last year and lockdown made things even harder,” said Mrs Scott. “It was a big change, I lost loads of weight, I couldn’t get out anymore and I was going stir crazy. I had the radio, tv and internet, but it’s not the same as actually speaking to someone.

“Then I started to get calls from Claire once a week. We built a great rapport, she is so down to earth, genuine and friendly. We chat about things like our families, plans that we have and it’s absolutely fantastic. I couldn’t have got through it without Claire’s support. Claire never lets me down and I look forward to her calls every week. They’ve really kept me going.

“I’m now in control of my life again. Claire has been a godsend. I’d love to meet her one day in person. I can’t thank Claire and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland enough – they have been amazing.

“There are thousands of people in Scotland who really need this sort of help and my heart goes out to them. It’s so important to talk, it has really helped me.”

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland CEO Jane-Claire Judson stressed up even giving up 30 minutes of your time can mean everything to someone who is lonely.

Ms Judson said: “Christmas is all about kindness. But there are thousands of Scots who will be alone or isolated over the festive period. All they want for Christmas and the year ahead is someone to talk to.

“Having someone to talk to over the phone can make a huge difference to their lives. By becoming a Kindness Caller, you will be spreading kindness this Christmas and beyond to help make sure that no one feels alone.”

How you can help

• Reach out to someone who’d like to hear from you and make sure no one feels alone.

Make an effort this Christmas to reach out to someone who might like to hear from you. It could be a neighbour who lives alone or is shielding, a family member you haven’t been in touch with for a while or even someone you have fallen out with. Call them up, invite them to join a Christmas game online, meet them for a walk in the park. It might just make their Christmas. Tell your stories at #ChristmasTogether.

• Sign up to make a ‘kindness call’ as a volunteer.

Volunteers can sign up at www.chss.org.uk/together. Those in need of support can ask for help online via www.chss.org.uk/together or can request a kindness call by calling freephone 0808 8010 899, with lines open 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday.