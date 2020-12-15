Cases of a new Covid-19 variant have been identified in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

All of the cases of the new strain - of which there have been nine detected so far - were found in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, the First Minister told MSPs.

The First Minister said: “While the initial analysis of it suggests that it may be more transmissible, with a faster growth rate than existing variants, that is not yet certain.

“It may instead be the case that it has been identified in areas where the virus is already spreading more rapidly.”

Ms Sturgeon added that the cases date back to late November and into December.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday told MPs that a new variant of coronavirus which may be responsible for the “faster spread” in South East England had been discovered by experts.

Mr Hancock told MPs "fast and decisive action" was needed, while Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was monitoring the "concerning development" closely.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I have now been advised that, through genomic sequencing, 9 cases of this new variant have been identified in Scotland. All of these were from Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"It is important to stress there is no evidence at this stage to suggest that this new variant is likely to cause more serious illness in people.

She added: "Further analysis will be necessary to understand it better, and that analysis is being conducted through Public Health England.

"In the meantime, we are considering whether any additional precautions are necessary in light of what we know so far - including whether there should be any change over the Christmas period because of this or the wider context - and I will discuss all of this with the other UK governments in a four nations call later this afternoon."