BORIS Johnson's former top adviser was given a payrise of at least £40,000 before leaving his job, new figures have revealed.
Data on the pay of special advisers released today shows that the 102 most senior aides in the UK Government were paid almost £10million in total last year.
Mr Cummings, who is in the process of finishing up at Downing Street after dramatically walking out in November, had an annual salary of £140,000-£144,999 when he quit.
The previous year, his wage was £95,000-£99,999.
The figures, which cover the period April 2019 - March 2020, show that 102 special advisers, knows as Spads, received £9.6million in wages in that time.
Since March, the number of Spads has increased with 116 now working across government.
Lee Cain, the head of communications who also left his post on the same day as Mr Cummings, was also paid between £140,000 and £144,999 – the same as the previous year.
Other high earners include Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson's new press secretary, who is being paid £125,000-£129,999, and Number 10 photographer Andrew Parsons, who works part-time but earns the full-time equivalent of £100,000-£104,999.
Advisers Sir Edward Lister and Munira Mirza both earn between £140,000 and £144,999, while the Prime Minister’s top spin doctor, Jack Doyle, earns between £110,000 and £114,999.
The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, earns between £125,000 and £129,999, according to the data.
The overall spending on Spad wages has stayed the same in the past year, according to the Cabinet Office data.
