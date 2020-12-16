SHE had lifelong fear of water until teaching herself how to swim by watching YouTube videos.

Now Mirjam Brady is spending the winter diving into icy waters to “give back to the river” which saved her from plunging into depression during lockdown.

The 39-year-old only discovered her love for the sport a few years ago, but said “life itself lost its colour” when the pools closed at the height of the pandemic and she had to stop.

She tried other forms of exercise but the impact of not being in the water took its toll on her mental health – until she began wild swimming in the River Dee in Aberdeen.

So to thank the waterway for providing an “emotional refuge” for her, every week she swims upstream in biting temperatures as part of a fundraising drive to preserve its future.

Her aim is to raise enough money to plant 120 native trees along the river’s tributaries as part of a conservation effort to plant a million in total, to protect it and its wildlife against rising temperatures.

Mrs Brady, from Aberdeen, said: “This wonderful river has been my emotional refuge. When Aberdeen was locked down, the river was there for me and helped me preserve my sense of identity.

“I didn’t realise how important swimming was to me. But without it, I didn’t feel like a complete person. Life itself lost its colour and I became really sad.

“Without the river, I think I would have been in a much worse state now. I don’t think I would be able to do my job as well. I wouldn’t have had that sparkle needed to teach students.

“It helped to keep me sane and to keep up my fitness. So I want to give back to the river for helping me.

“Investing in nature is also the best investment we can make for our own mental health,” she added.

The psychology lecturer admitted she “hated swimming” until she reached her late 20s when she started to teach herself the strokes by watching YouTube videos.

She soon discovered her hidden passion for the sport and began swimming in her local pool every morning before work.

“I learned to swim as a child but I had appalling technique,” she said.

“I hated swimming. It was really something I had to develop. I can do most strokes now, just through watching YouTube. But I only started it for my enjoyment about 10 years ago. Before, I would get in and come out as quickly as I can. I didn’t like the way I looked in a swimsuit – I felt it was too revealing.

“But now I don’t care anymore. I think, in general, human bodies look very graceful in the water.”

During the summer she swam a mile most days in the river and she continues to brave its current water temperatures at least once a week in her quest to help the river in return for helping her.

To prevent hypothermia, she wears a wetsuit, vest, and a double layer of socks, gloves and hats, as well as goggles and a safety float.

And not content with a gentle swim, she insists on swimming upstream.

She said: “When you go against the flow, it feels more intuitive.”

She added that plunging into the cold waters “almost makes you hyperventilate and you have to regulate your breathing so you can carry on”.

“It is more of a challenge now that it’s winter. But nothing quite beats being in the river, it’s a beautiful experience.”

She was even joined on more than one occasion by an inquisitive seal.

“It became very friendly and once it swam right next to me and overtook me. It was very graceful.”

Mrs Brady is a keen environmentalist and a few years ago she and husband John, who is 37 years her senior, swapped their camper van for a tandem.

She doesn’t even own a car and instead travels everywhere by bike in an attempt to reduce her carbon footprint.

Mrs Brady said: “By planting trees for the river, it will provide shade for the salmon stocks and provide homes for other wildlife like kingfishers and heron.”

Husband John, 76, now builds his own bikes and they cycle everywhere, including to the west coast on holiday.

Mr Brady also joins his wife on the river in his kayak, which he transports in a trailer attached to his bike.

And he takes photos every time she swims in the winter months to catalogue her charity efforts in aid of the River Dee Trust’s campaign to plant a million native trees.

As part of the trust’s fundraising drive someone has also paid £150 to swim with Mrs Brady in the River Dee.

To support her fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mirjam-brady-van-den-bos.