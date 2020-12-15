MICHAEL Gove has called on the Scottish Government to publish an "itemised list" of how it has spent money it was given to prepare for Brexit.

The Cabinet Office minister said he had heard "one or two voices of concern" from businesses over how the funding has been used.

He said the UK Government has supplied the Scottish Government with "just shy of" £200 million to prepare for the end of the transition period.

Mr Gove made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Affairs Committee.

Scottish Tory MSP Oliver Mundell had raised concerns about a "lack of transparency" from the Scottish Government over how the £200 million had been spent.

Responding, Mr Gove said: "It is the case that the money that the UK Government has supplied to the Scottish Government for Brexit preparation is, as you say, around £200m – just shy of it I think.

"But the key thing is that there has to be accountable for how that money is spent."

He said he respected the devolution settlement, adding: "I certainly don't believe it's my responsibility to say to [Constitution Secretary] Mike [Russell] or to any other Scottish Government minister how that money should be spent.

"But they should be accountable to the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people for how it's spent.

"The National Audit Office audits the UK Government and quite rightly asks questions about expenditure.

"I think that Mike and other Scottish Government ministers should present an itemised account of exactly how that money has been spent, because like you I've heard one or two voices of concern from some in business.

"I'm sure that the Scottish Government would be able to allay those concerns if they were fully transparent about that expenditure."

Mr Mundell said there was a concern that in order to make Brexit seem as disruptive as possible "the Scottish Government might not be passing that money on to businesses and local authorities and might be putting off some of the preparations that we know will be needed whatever the future trading relationship is".