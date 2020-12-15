A leading Republican and ally of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election.
It comes after the electoral college formally confirmed president-elect Biden's victory earlier today.
Mr Biden won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump's 232.
However, President Trump still refuses to concede and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud - with his latest tweet claiming "tremendous evidence" had been "pouring in on voter fraud."
However, speaking on the Senate floor, Senator Mitch McConnell congratulated Mr Biden on his victory.
He said: "Our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th.
“The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”
He added that Mr Biden was no stranger to the senate and had "devoted himself to public service for many years."
He also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris, saying:
"Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice-president elect for the very first time.
"I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bi-partisan chapter to this record of achievement."
