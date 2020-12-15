SCOTLAND’S pubs and restaurant industry is “bitterly disappointed” after Nicola Sturgeon announced three more local authority areas will be hit with tier 3 restrictions from Friday.

The First Minister confirmed to MSPs that Aberdeen, East Lothian and Aberdeenshire will move from tier 2 to tier 3 – while an extra review of the levels across Scotland has been ordered for next week.

But the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has criticised the move, claiming it will add to the economic strain facing the hospitality sector.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “We are bitterly disappointed as we had remained hopeful that any relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in relation to the licensed hospitality trade at this time would have given businesses a fighting chance to trade more viably in the last week before Christmas.

“Even a further relaxation of the rules, allowing pubs and restaurants to trade later in all tiers and allowing alcohol with a main meal and giving the opportunity of two sittings in the evening, would have helped these businesses enormously during a key trading period.

“The wider issue, however, has been the uncertainty of it as has been the norm for several months – it’s hugely unfair on businesses to expect them to switch on and off like a tap. It’s not just a case of opening the doors – premises have to order supplies and organise staff rotas. Many have already taken the decision to remain closed until 2021 because of this uncertainty.”

Mr Wilkinson warned again that many of Scotland’s pubs, bars and restaurants still face the threat of permanent closure and the risk of job losses still hangs over the heads of those employed in “an industry in crisis”, even with the current furlough scheme which is in place.

He added: “Last week, we said that while our industry will continue to do all that it can to suppress the virus, it needs financial aid at realistic levels if the sector and the staff it employs are to be here after spring 2021 and be part Scotland’s economic recovery.

“We remain committed to continuing to work with the Scottish Government to find solutions to enable our sector to keep trading.”

Dr Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said the decision “will be devastating at what would have been a time of hope and opportunity for vital trading in the lead up to the festive period”.

She added: “Compensation has not been enough to keep our doors open. The Scottish Government needs to substantially increase the level of financial compensation for the increasing loss of trade for businesses and our employees. This is needed even more urgently than before and paid out now.

“The longer this continues the more jobs are potentially placed at risk. Government needs to pull out all the stops to ensure businesses can come through this crisis - behind every job loss or business closure are real people and families.

“Scottish Government must pro-actively take steps to re-open the economy and urgently publish clear timetables for the re-opening of vital sectors such as live events. It is becoming increasingly difficult for business owners and our employees, who have worked so hard through this pandemic, to see the 'end destination' which will place our communities on the road to recovery."

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, added: “It’s businesses, the economy and the jobs they support that will pay the price for this. And although support schemes remain in place for now, they do not begin to cover the costs of businesses forced to mothball or remain open with limited custom.

“Christmas is now cancelled for large parts of our business community. We are already hearing that after Friday many bars and restaurants plan to remain closed until at least February or longer. Some might never re open at all. And retailers in our city centre and towns had been planning for far from normal but passable Christmas shopping numbers but now find around half of their catchments cut off as people cannot travel between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Given that the economic and social eco-system of this region does not recognise local authority boundaries, this makes little sense.’’