Organisers of sell-out festive drive-in movies in parts of Scotland have been forced to cancel because of a "u-turn" over Covid-19 restrictions by ministers.

Both online deals firm itison and the Catherine McEwan Foundation, which raises funds for people affected by Crohn's and Colitis have told of their disappointment at being forced to cancel events and are now seeking to refund hundreds of customers.

Both have expressed their feelings after new restrictions mean their events in West Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire were no longer permitted to go ahead in a Level 3 area.

According to Itison 420 creative sector jobs will be lost and 18,000 families will face "an even bleaker winter and Christmas period" because of the restrictions "despite England, Wales and Northern Ireland allowing them in "far harsher equivalent tiers".

The Catherine McEwan Foundation & many other Drive-In operators have written to the Scottish Government to challenge the changes but with no success.

The Scottish Government say that there was no tightening of restrictions and that the events were never permitted in Level 3 areas.

After tickets for the first release were snapped up in under 15 minutes, itison announced an additional four pre-Christmas dates for Scotland’s biggest and original Christmas drive-in, along with four brand new movies to add to the original line-up.

The festive Drive-In was to run from Friday 18th December to Sunday 27th December at Loch Lomond Shores with more brand-new movies on the line-up including Christmas favourites, Boxing Day classics, singalongs, and the return of Elf Friday.

Tickets originally released in October were sold out in minutes.

But now they have been forced to tell customers due to the latest government restrictions in place "we're hugely disappointed to confirm we're no longer able to go ahead with the event".

They told customers: "We’re so sorry for the short notice, but it has just been confirmed today that we are unable to go ahead.

"The Scottish Government has actively encouraged drive-in movies this year as a safe way to allow families and couples to have fun, and our socially-distanced summer drive-in was hugely successful.

"Despite our ongoing daily conversations with the Government and drive-ins being permitted in the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government has done a u-turn meaning drive-in movies cannot go ahead.

"We know how disappointing this will be, and we share your disappointment: so many of us were looking forward to attending with our families, particularly at a time when we all need safe ways to have some Christmas fun. We’re truly sorry we can’t continue our annual tradition, but we’ll be back next year."

The firm said all tickets were being refunded and that it should reach people within five working days."

The Catherine McEwan Foundation said it was "incredibly disappointed to be in a position where we have no choice but to cancel our Drive-In Movies shows" at Hamilton Accies on December 18th, 19th & 20th.

It said they were confident they are among the "safest activities" the public can participate in during this time.

"Tsay we are devastated is an understatement as, not only were these events bringing much-needed festive cheer and a respite from the doom and gloom of 2020 to our beloved supporters and the Hamilton community, they were also bringing in vital funds to the Hamilton Accies Community Trust & help us ensure our essential projects continue to help patients and families battling Crohn’s & Colitis in Scotland," said the foundation.

"Our Drive-In events will be back, and we will be here to help put smiles back on your faces. For now, though, sadly it's bad news."

It said all refunds have been processed and that people will receive payment from within 3-5 days.

Drive-in film organisers such as 21, CC, IndyCinema, itison, Unique Events and XL Event Lab made an appeal on Monday saying: "Drive-Ins are recognised globally as extremely safe by clinicians, with households safely cocooned within their own bubble, in a highly controlled outdoor environment.

"With hundreds of thousands of Scots now allowed inside indoor hospitality and retail, there is no logic to delivering a further hammer blow to Scotland’s creative sector.

Last week organisers pulled the plug on a series of festive drive-in movie screenings due to be staged at Edinburgh Airport in the run-up to Christmas.

The week-long programme was scrapped the day after the Scottish Government decided against easing coronavirus restrictions in the city.

Organisers say they were left with "no choice” but to call off the events, which were due to get underway on December 18, amid huge uncertainty over whether Edinburgh would finally become a Level 2 area when the next review was held a few days earlier.

The government turned down a plea from event producers Unique Events, who joined forces with the airport and the Edinburgh International Film Festival to stage the events, for an exemption to be made to allow the screenings of films like Home Alone, Frozen, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life and The Holiday to go ahead.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We know how difficult this is for the events sector and for those who bought tickets – but, as organisers are aware, these events have never been permitted in level 3 areas and this is therefore not a tightening of restrictions.

“A large number of people are likely to want to visit shared areas such as refreshment stalls and toilet facilities at these events, posing a risk of transmission of the virus. The events are also likely to draw households from outside the local authority area, breaching travel restrictions and potentially leading to car sharing, which is a known trigger for outbreaks.

“We have today announced an additional £13 million of Scottish Government funding to support the events sector, on top of £10 million that we announced during the summer. This recognises how hard hit this sector has been by the pandemic and our commitment to helping it recover. We will continue to work with stakeholders on a route back for events in the future.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.