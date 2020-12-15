Scotland's national charity for older people has called for a two-year extension to the deadline for homeowners to implement new smoke and fire alarm rules.

Age Scotland is calling for the rule-change to be delayed until February 2023 - so that homeowners across Scotland have enough time to comply with the Scottish Government’s rules.

The Scottish Government was last month forced to delay the rollout of interlinked smoke and fire alarm installations by 12 months, following public backlash over lack of awareness, the cost implications for people on low and fixed incomes, and concerns about the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on the availability of support with installation.

Age Scotland has also called for a "significant financial support package" in a bid to support homeowners on low income who are unable to afford to meet the new requirements.

The requirement for interlinked fire and smoke alarms in owner-occupied homes was originally announced by the housing minister, Kevin Stewart MSP, in February 2019 with a deadline of 1 February 2021.

In response, Age Scotland was bombarded with concerns from concerned older people who were worried about the short notice complying with the rules under the current coronavirus restrictions.

The charity’s call comes ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, led by Scottish Labour’s Sarah Boyack MSP about the considerable challenge homeowners face meeting these new standards.

The housing minister will also be appearing at the Local Government and Communities Committee to discuss the issue.

Under the terms of the Scottish Government's rules, Scottish homeowners must have a ceiling-mounted smoke alarm in their living room, hallways and landings and a heat alarm in every kitchen. The alarm system must be interlinked.

Additionally, carbon monoxide alarms should be fitted where there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue.

But recent survey by Age Scotland highlighted that homeowners were largely unaware of these rule changes - with 82 per cent of respondents saying that they became aware of the need to install interlinked fire and smoke alarms since October, only three months from the original deadline.

A third of all respondents only became aware of the requirement when they read Age Scotland’s survey, the charity said.

As well as extending the deadline by two years, Age Scotland has also stressed the importance of delivering a public awareness campaign to improve understanding from homeowners, financial support to low-income families and a Scottish Government review of the costs of buying to provide a "more realistic guide price" for homeowners.

Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan said homeowners have been "blindsided".

He said: “There is no doubt that good home fire safety standards are vital, but it is clear from calls to our helpline and our recent survey that huge numbers of homeowners have been completely blindsided by the change in the law which requires them to install these new fire and smoke alarm systems.

“There has been a considerable level of anxiety and confusion from people seeking advice about the short time frames for compliance, the cost and affordability, where to get support to install these devices, the risk of scams and rogue traders, and how it will impact their home insurance policy.

“Large numbers of homeowners still don’t think that they will have enough time to afford and undertake this work. Much of the information that has been made available by the Scottish Government has appeared since October and is online which has been less that helpful for the half million over 60s in Scotland who don’t use the internet.

“It would make sense for the housing minister to reset the clock on this legislation and delay the deadline by two years.

“The Scottish Government’s estimated cost of installing these devices also seems on the low side compared to the quotes people have been sharing with us, the added costs if you need the help to have them fitted and conflicting information in their own documentation. This needs further review and demonstrates why financial support is needed for the hundreds of thousands of households on low income.

“We are grateful to MSPs from all parties in the Scottish Parliament for their support on this issue and for helping to develop the range of measures for homeowners which we would like the Scottish Government to adopt.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.