NHS Western Isles has received confirmation about the conditions and storage requirements to allow to the safe transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine across island communities.
It means that arrangements can now be put in place to commence vaccination in certain rural island communities, starting in Uist "in a matter of days."
It comes after fears that some island communities would struggle to get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, due to its challenging storage and distribution requirements.
The vaccine, which has to be stored at -75C, has been distributed across Scotland from 23 freezers, but transporting it to more remote areas presented a challenge - with concerns islanders may have needed to wait for the approval of a second vaccine.
However, NHS Western Isles and other affected health boards now say they have been informed about the conditions and storage requirements, and have confirmed that arrangements for vaccinations are now being put in place "as a matter of priority."
Similar challenges were being faced by NHS Highland - which covers islands in the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.
The vaccination of care home staff and residents was the government priority and got under way last week.
