THE prospect of what Christmas might look like in Covid times and a Cabinet full of headless chickens were the topics debated by columnists in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Richard Littlejohn said there was no logic to the latest London lockdown which saw the capital plunged into tier 3 today.

“If it goes on for any length of time, expect tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of restaurant staff to join them on the dole.,” he said. “A Cabinet which only a couple of months ago was paying us to Eat Out To Help Out is now behaving like a bunch of Kentucky Fried headless chickens. We’re told it’s to ‘protect the NHS’ from becoming overwhelmed. But according to official figures, the mortality rate is actually falling.”

He said the death rate on Saturday was five out of a population of nine million.

“Thanks to Grim Reaper Hancock and ‘the science’, if these lockdowns last much longer, we won’t have an economy left to protect,” he said.

The Daily Express

Vanessa Feltz said we were upscaling Christmas in 2020.

“ The British Christmas Tree Growers Association reports a 31 percent increase in sales as customers snap up three or more firs,” she said. “Focusing on the feelgood factor, we’re displaying a tree in front of the house adorned with fairy lights, another more impressive specimen in the hall, and a couple of others in kitchens and bedrooms.”

She said more than 40 per cent of people were determined to make the festive season the best ever.

“We crave clashing colours, old-fashioned favours and mismatched, jolly decorations,” she added. “We’ve missed those we love, dealt with disappointment, anxiety, financial uncertainty and loss of liberty. To hell with being posh and chic. Let the Christmas spirit reign.”

The Guardian

Marina Hyde suspects there may be no U-turn on the festive freeing up by the Government.

“Given the noisy fanfare with which Downing Street went about “saving Christmas”, it seems more likely that the scheme will fall into that most dangerous of political categories: the one where something simply must be ploughed on with, just to save face,” she said. “There is little more ominous than a policy that politicians feel they must pursue far beyond reason, on the basis that going back on it would look bad, or disorganised, or weak.”

She said a restriction-relaxed Christmas wasn’t a ‘hill anyone was going to die on’ given there’s a vaccine in sight.

“Instead, by February, very significant numbers of people may be walking around feeling that they directly contributed to a relative’s death by unwittingly bringing the virus into a Christmas bubble that they felt was somehow licensed or encouraged by the government.”