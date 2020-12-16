Ian Blackford has been unanimously voted leader of the SNP group at Westminster.

The decision was taken at the party's MP AGM this morning.

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochabar, has held the post since 2017, when the then-leader Angus Robertson lost his seat.

Kirsten Oswald, East Renfrewshire MP, was also voted to remain deputy. m

Mr Blackford MP said: "I'm delighted to have the continued support of my colleagues to lead the SNP Group.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the SNP Westminster Group for the past three and a half years.

"We have an incredibly hard-working and talented group of MPs and I am very grateful for their support.

"We are living in unprecedented times.

"In the midst of a global health pandemic we are dealing with the UK government's shambolic Brexit, as well as the biggest power grab in the history of the Scottish Parliament in the form of the UK government's Internal Market Bill.

"As the third party in Westminster, we have a huge responsibility to stand up for Scotland and hold the UK government to account, and this is what we will continue to do in the weeks and months ahead."