A JOINT statement on the Coronavirus measures is being drafted following a call between the leaders of the four UK nations this morning.
It comes as the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise across the country, and a new strain of the virus has been detected in around 1000 people.
Concerns have been raised by health experts and some politicians that the relaxation of rules on family gatherings over five days during the festive season will lead to a surge in infections, possibly in older or more vulnerable people, which could leave health services overwhelmed.
Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday that she would not rule out Scotland taking a different approach to Christmas if that was what was necessary, although this morning's call is hoped to have brought a consensus between the four nations.
According to reports, measures are not likely to be toughened although the guidance being given to the public could be strengthened.
Further details on the advice to the public is expected later today.
Comments
