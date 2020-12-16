Talks are continuing on plans to turn an airfield in Dumfries and Galloway into an emergency lorry park in case of post-Brexit delays at Cairnryan port.
Transport Scotland confirmed it has an agreement in principle in place with Stair Estates to use Castle Kennedy Airfield for overflow parking if traffic heading from Scotland to Northern Ireland backs up.
READ MORE: Joint statement being prepared on Christmas measures after emergency 4 nations call
The Operation Overflow plan aims to assist if ferry operators at the port cannot cope with disruption caused when the Brexit transition period ends on January 1.
The airfield is near Cairnryan port
A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “While we still need clarity from the UK Government on the terms of exit, including the requirements for checks on goods moving from GB to NI, at this stage we do not expect a significant increase in traffic or delays at Cairnryan.
READ MORE: Long queues in Kent on M20 caused by Brexit border control tests at Channel Tunnel
“Nevertheless we have been engaging with ferry operators who have assured us that they have capacity to cover increased demand on the Cairnryan/Larne routes.
“We have worked with local resilience partners to develop a contingency plan in case of traffic disruption at Cairnryan and are now moving to test that plan.”
The transport agency said discussions continue with Stair Estates on the plan.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment