There have been a further 689 cases of Covid-19 recorded across Scotand during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 108,438 overall.
Speaking during the daily briefing on the extent of the pandemic, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that have also been 38 deaths in that time, and 4173 overall.
That figure differs from the National Records of Scotland death figures announced earlier on Wednesday, as these include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate and is 6,092 as of Sunday.
The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing the daily test positivity rate is 5.9%, down from 7.4% on Tuesday.
A total of 1131 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, with 49 being treated in intensive care.
Of the new cases, 109 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 92 in Lanarkshire, 140 in Lothian and 91 in Ayrshire and Arran. The rest were spread out across the other health board areas.
