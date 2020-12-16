The World Health Organization (WHO) has published guidance for the Christmas period - covering mask-wearing, outdoor gatherings, and avoiding crowded transport.

In a statement posted to its Regional Office for Europe page, WHO warned that the massive increase in gatherings expected over the festive period brings with it "a significant risk of increased COVID-19 transmission."

It urged individuals, families and communities to play their part to prevent another resurgence of cases - by holding family gatherings outside if possible, wearing masks and practising social distancing.

"It may feel awkward to wear masks and practise physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy," the statement from WHO reads.

"Vulnerable people and older friends or relatives may find it very difficult to ask loved ones to stay away physically, regardless of the anxieties or concerns they may have. Consider what others may be feeling and the difficult decisions they will be facing."

The statement also urges people to avoid crowded public transport, and suggests that countries with ski resorts take steps to adapt them to avoid crowding during the skiing season.

It comes as countries across Europe are reporting thousands of newly confirmed Covid cases daily, and Germany announced further lockdown restrictions on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, France has introduced an 8pm curfew, and The Netherlands is currently undergoing a five-week lockdown.

What does the WHO recommend?

Celebrations

Regardless of location, religious services should take place outdoors whenever possible, the WHO states.

It adds that they should be limited in size and duration, with physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene and mask use, as appropriate.

Indoor gatherings

"Indoor gatherings, even smaller ones, can be especially risky because they bring together groups of people, young and old, from different households, who may not all be adhering to the same infection prevention measures", the WHO advises.

It recommends that all gatherings be held outside if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

If held indoors, limiting group size and ensuring good ventilation to reduce exposure risk are key, the WHO adds.

Travelling

The WHO has told anyone travelling that they should avoid any transportation that might be crowded, and has encouraged everyone to follow guidance from authorities when travelling.